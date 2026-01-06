European law firm Fieldfisher has announced the latest addition to its ranks, appointing Chris Cartmell as a partner in its Technology & Data practice. Set to begin on 5 January, Cartmell's hiring is part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its capabilities in vital areas such as cyber security, data protection, and digital regulation. A dual-qualified solicitor in England & Wales and Hong Kong, Chris brings over 15 years of experience in privacy, cybersecurity and digital compliance, particularly across highly regulated sectors and varied jurisdictions.

Previously, Cartmell led the UK Digital & Data legal team at PwC, where he honed his expertise before making the move to Fieldfisher's London office. His international experience is extensive, notably including three years in Greater China, which has made him well-regarded for providing advice to clients in the energy, financial services, and technology sectors. His experience in navigating cross-border compliance and managing global investigations related to data breaches and cybercrime will be invaluable.

Chris is set to join a team co-headed by partners Hazel Grant and Simon Briskman, which consists of experts in data privacy. This group addresses a wide array of technology, privacy, AI, cyber, and digital compliance challenges faced by innovative, data-rich organisations across Europe and beyond, and it has pioneered tools like the Fieldfisher Data Compliance Manager.

Hazel Grant expressed her enthusiasm for Cartmell's arrival, stating “Chris is a deeply practical adviser with a genuine global perspective. His experience coordinating complex privacy and cybersecurity matters across jurisdictions aligns perfectly with our One Europe strategy and will be invaluable to our clients. Chris will also strengthen our ability to deliver clear, actionable advice on digital compliance and risk.”

Echoing the sentiment, Cartmell remarked “The legal and regulatory landscape for cyber security, data protection and digital regulation is evolving quickly. Fieldfisher’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional client service makes them an ideal fit for my practice. I’m excited to join Fieldfisher’s market-leading team and help clients navigate this complexity with pragmatic, internationally informed and technology driven solutions.” His joining marks a significant milestone for Fieldfisher as it seeks to provide enhanced legal support in an increasingly complex digital landscape.