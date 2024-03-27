Fieldfisher announces 2024 partner promotions

European law firm Fieldfisher has elevated ten lawyers to its partnership in the 2024 partner promotions round, effective from April 1, 2024.

The newly promoted partners are as follows:

Alice Vink – London, Private Client: Specialises in personal tax and wealth planning, particularly focusing on international structuring and wealth preservation for individuals, families, trustees, and multinational organisations. Anna Crosby – London, Banking & Finance: A specialist in Energy Finance, leading the firm's ESG Finance offering with a focus on the Energy Transition, representing UK and international lenders, corporate borrowers, and investment funds. Helen Thompson – London, Clinical Negligence: An experienced medical negligence lawyer achieving high-level settlements for claimants against NHS hospital trusts, GPs, private doctors, and hospitals. Jamie Mangan – London, Real Estate: Advises clients on contentious property disputes, dilapidations, lease renewals, tenant insolvency, and real property issues, with particular expertise in professional negligence and rights of light. Natalie Farmer – Silicon Valley, Technology & Data: Focuses on advising technology companies on UK and European data protection and technology regulation compliance, with expertise in AI systems. Nathan Capone – London, Dispute Resolution: Specialises in complex fraud, investigations, injunctions, asset recovery, and enforcement, representing multinational corporate bodies in cross-border investigations. Simon Lafferty – London, Financial Markets & Products: Advises clients on financial regulation, including banking business, investment business, asset management, retail lending, and fintech. Jonathan Moore – Dublin, Public & Regulatory: Specialises in planning and environmental law, advising entities in both the public and private sectors on various sectors including industrial and residential development, waste, and energy projects. Shaheen Mosquera – London, Industrial Disease: Experienced in representing individuals exposed to asbestos due to former employers' negligence, focusing on mesothelioma cases. Robin Tubbs – London, Court of Protection (approved): Specialises in managing complex deputyships for clients with catastrophic brain injuries, with a focus on cases involving cross-jurisdictional elements.

Robert Shooter, Fieldfisher Managing Partner, expressed his delight at welcoming the new partners to the firm, noting that at least 50% of the new partners are women, reflecting the firm's commitment to its 2022-2025 strategy.

This latest round of partner promotions underscores Fieldfisher's dedication to recognising and nurturing talent within its ranks, reinforcing its position as a leading law firm in Europe.