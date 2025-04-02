Fieldfisher announces 13 new partner promotions

In a significant boost for European law firm Fieldfisher, 13 lawyers have been promoted to partnership as part of their 2025 promotions round, marking a 30% increase from the previous year. Effective from 1 April 2025, these promotions span across the Brussels, London, Milan, and Munich offices and cover various practice areas such as Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Energy, Financial Services, Employment, Regulatory, and Private Client.

Fieldfisher's Managing Partner, Robert Shooter, expressed his enthusiasm about the developments, saying, "I'm delighted to announce these well-deserved partner promotions across our European offices, strengthening our European Powerhouse strategy. At Fieldfisher, putting people first is a core value that guides everything we do. We're committed to enabling talent to flourish and recognising the achievements of our colleagues. We're incredibly proud of their success and look forward to their continued contribution to the firm."

The newly-promoted partners include:

Brussels

Dennis Lievens – Financial Services (FMP)

Tim Perdieus – Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance

London

Andrew Chapman – Real Estate Finance

Ashleigh Shepherd – Regulatory

Caroline Rao – Private Client

Elora Mukherjee – Dispute Resolution

Mehmet Baysan – Dispute Resolution

Natalie Quinlivan – Dispute Resolution

Rebecca McKee – Dispute Resolution

Ruth Lewis – Corporate

Milan

Fabio Giuffre – Energy, Real Estate & Public Law

Niccolò Massimo Gruppi – Corporate

Munich

Tassilo Schmid – Corporate

This diverse group of professionals showcases Fieldfisher's dedication to fostering legal talent and addressing the complexities in multiple legal sectors across Europe. The newly appointed partners will contribute significantly to their respective areas, further enhancing the firm’s reputation and capabilities in the legal field.