Fieldfisher announces 13 new partner promotions
Fieldfisher has promoted 13 lawyers to partnership roles, reflecting its commitment to recognising talent across offices
In a significant boost for European law firm Fieldfisher, 13 lawyers have been promoted to partnership as part of their 2025 promotions round, marking a 30% increase from the previous year. Effective from 1 April 2025, these promotions span across the Brussels, London, Milan, and Munich offices and cover various practice areas such as Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Energy, Financial Services, Employment, Regulatory, and Private Client.
Fieldfisher's Managing Partner, Robert Shooter, expressed his enthusiasm about the developments, saying, "I'm delighted to announce these well-deserved partner promotions across our European offices, strengthening our European Powerhouse strategy. At Fieldfisher, putting people first is a core value that guides everything we do. We're committed to enabling talent to flourish and recognising the achievements of our colleagues. We're incredibly proud of their success and look forward to their continued contribution to the firm."
The newly-promoted partners include:
Brussels
- Dennis Lievens – Financial Services (FMP)
- Tim Perdieus – Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance
London
- Andrew Chapman – Real Estate Finance
- Ashleigh Shepherd – Regulatory
- Caroline Rao – Private Client
- Elora Mukherjee – Dispute Resolution
- Mehmet Baysan – Dispute Resolution
- Natalie Quinlivan – Dispute Resolution
- Rebecca McKee – Dispute Resolution
- Ruth Lewis – Corporate
Milan
- Fabio Giuffre – Energy, Real Estate & Public Law
- Niccolò Massimo Gruppi – Corporate
Munich
- Tassilo Schmid – Corporate
This diverse group of professionals showcases Fieldfisher's dedication to fostering legal talent and addressing the complexities in multiple legal sectors across Europe. The newly appointed partners will contribute significantly to their respective areas, further enhancing the firm’s reputation and capabilities in the legal field.