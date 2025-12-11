European law firm Fieldfisher has announced its partnership with Young Citizens to support the launch of The Big Democracy Lesson, a free national programme designed to equip students with the tools necessary to comprehend the functioning of democracy and the rule of law. This initiative comes at a pivotal moment when significant changes in democratic participation are on the horizon, including votes at 16 and a mandate for citizenship education in primary schools by 2028. The Big Democracy Lesson aims to advance these goals to 2026, offering educational materials suitable for children from primary age up to Year 13.

The programme was introduced at a launch event held at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, which featured a panel discussion involving young people, former Downing Street advisor Alastair Campbell, and the Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC. During the event, the pressing need for civic and media literacy was emphasised to combat the challenges posed by misinformation and societal polarisation. Millie Hawes, Head of Just Purpose at Fieldfisher, stated that "one of our community impact pillars at Fieldfisher is promoting the rights of children and young people – a focus area that resonates with many." She noted that partnering with Young Citizens is natural as their efforts target the democratic confidence gap, aiming to help young individuals gain the skills needed to engage meaningfully in society.

Ashley Hodges, Chief Executive of Young Citizens, highlighted the importance of early democratic education, asserting that "votes at 16 is a milestone, but a vote only matters if young people feel confident using it." He added that understanding power, engaging in debates, and acquiring the ability to discern reliable information are crucial for fostering confident young voters. The partnership underscores the necessity of civic education, with Hodges noting the need for committed collaborators like Fieldfisher to realise this vision for the next generation.

Building on the successes of The Big Legal Lesson, which has already reached over half a million young people since its inception in 2019, The Big Democracy Lesson promises ready-to-use lessons and activities that promote critical thinking and vital civic skills. A young participant, Iman Mansoor from My Life My Say, expressed their enthusiasm: "I think it’s very important that young people engage politically as they are our future decision makers. By engaging young people now, they can help shape policies and it enables our voices to be heard."

Fieldfisher's support for The Big Democracy Lesson illustrates its broader dedication to societal impact through its Just Purpose strategy, and this partnership marks just the beginning of its collaboration with Young Citizens, with exciting developments already underway for 2026.