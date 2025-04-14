Fieldfisher advises on Onevinn sale

European law firm Fieldfisher has recently advised the Haven Group on the auction sale of its Swedish subsidiary, Onevinn, to Allurity. Onevinn is known for its intelligent security and managed services, utilising AI, automation, and threat intelligence to provide smarter and faster protection amid growing cyber threats in Europe. The deal highlights the increasing demand for trusted European cybersecurity players in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The Fieldfisher team provided comprehensive legal support throughout the transaction, including advice on reorganisations and financing matters, while being backed by C5 Capital, an investor in high-growth sectors like cybersecurity. Fieldfisher’s Corporate Partner Thomas Colmer remarked, "This was a great team effort delivering a great result. We are delighted to close another international private equity technology M&A deal." He further emphasised the firm's strengths, stating, "Cyber security remains a real strength at Fieldfisher across the spectrum of legal needs."

Allurity, a tech-enabled cybersecurity service group supported by impact investor Trill Impact, will benefit from Onevinn’s capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to Europe's growing reliance on cloud services and fostering a safe digital environment. C5 Capital’s founder and Chairman of the Haven Group, Andre Pienaar, expressed gratitude for Fieldfisher’s collaboration, stating, "Thomas and his colleagues worked seamlessly with C5 Capital, the Haven group and our other valued advisers allowing us to execute at pace. I am grateful for their support and guidance."

Arno Robbertse, CEO of the Haven Group, praised the support received from Fieldfisher, saying, "I have enjoyed working with Thomas and the Fieldfisher team. They provided invaluable insights at every stage and at all hours."

The successful deal follows several other notable international private equity technology M&A transactions for Fieldfisher, including their advisory role in the sale of cybersecurity specialist Garrison Technology Ltd to Everfox and a transatlantic platform deal involving Board Intelligence and K1’s strategic investment in AI-powered software. Fieldfisher’s continued engagement in this area solidifies their status as a leading firm in cybersecurity legal matters amidst a growing demand for robust defence mechanisms.