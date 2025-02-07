Fieldfisher advises on landmark AIM IPO

The European law firm announced that it successfully supported financial advisory firm Strand Hanson and investment bank Cavendish Capital Markets in listing RC Fornax on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. This IPO marks the company's transition from a private entity to a publicly traded business, raising over £5 million to drive expansion, including the development of an innovative AI tool to enhance engineering projects.

RC Fornax Plc is an established and highly accredited engineering consultancy focused on supporting the UK defence industry. With a commitment to delivering engineering design projects, the company aims to build long-term client relationships and strengthen its market position. The IPO also provided an opportunity for the company’s founders to sell a portion of their existing shares.

Fieldfisher’s involvement in this transaction coincides with the latest AIM Advisers Ranking Guide, which sees the firm maintain its position as the number one legal adviser by total AIM-listed clients. The Fieldfisher team was led by Equity Capital Markets partner Dominic Gurney-Champion, with support from senior associate Dana French and solicitor Habibah Alao.

Dominic Gurney-Champion said we are very pleased to have supported longtime clients Strand Hanson and Cavendish Capital Markets on this IPO. It is a testament to both of them that they managed to deliver the IPO in an environment that is still challenging for the public markets. We are also very proud to remain ranked as the number one adviser for AIM Companies.

This deal adds to a strong start to the year for Fieldfisher’s capital markets team, following their advisory roles on Cornish Metals Inc.’s £56 million fundraising, which included a £28.6 million strategic investment by the Government’s National Wealth Fund, Coro Energy Plc’s debt and equity recapitalisation and Synairgen’s £18 million fundraising to support its phase 2 clinical trials.