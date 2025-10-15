European law firm Fieldfisher has played a pivotal role in the transition of Eurospares, a prominent supplier of high-end sports car parts, to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This strategic shift is seen as a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its dedication to long-term independence and a strong emphasis on employee engagement. Founded in the UK, Eurospares has garnered a reputation as a reliable provider of spare parts for luxury and performance vehicles, catering to a global clientele.

The move to employee ownership reflects Eurospares' aim to preserve its distinctive culture and reward its dedicated workforce. Fieldfisher provided comprehensive legal and tax advice, successfully navigating the complexities of the EOT structure while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. The firm's team consisted of Partners Mark Gearing and Neil Palmer, Director Jennifer Martin, and Associate Francesca Lo from the Employee Ownership Solutions team. They collaborated closely with co-founders James Pumo and Claudio di Paola to achieve a successful outcome.

Given the unique nature of Eurospares’ business, key challenges arose during the valuation process, particularly due to its specialist stock. Fieldfisher coordinated with expert valuers to guarantee a reliable and precise assessment, conducting detailed analyses to affirm the company’s eligibility for EOT status. Partner Neil Palmer expressed his satisfaction with the project, stating, "We’re delighted to have supported Eurospares on its transition to employee ownership. This deal highlights the growing appeal of the EOT model beyond traditional sectors, and demonstrates how it can be tailored to fit even the most specialised businesses."

Co-founder James Pumo also shared insights on the transition, commenting, "Eurospares has always been about passion, precision, and people. Moving to an EOT structure allows us to secure the future of the business while recognising the vital role our employees play in its success. We’re grateful to Fieldfisher for their expertise and guidance throughout this process."

This transaction marks another achievement for Fieldfisher, solidifying its growing reputation in the EOT sector. The firm has been actively guiding various businesses through ownership transitions across diverse industries, recently advising other clients such as Attraction Tickets, Albourne Partners, and Texel Group on their respective moves to EOT. This showcases Fieldfisher's continued leadership and commitment to this evolving area of business ownership.