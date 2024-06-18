Fenwick Elliott announces senior partner transition

Fenwick Elliott, the UK’s largest law firm specialising in construction and energy law, will see a leadership transition next year. Simon Tolson, after serving as senior partner for 23 years and contributing 37 years to the firm, will step down on 31st March 2025. Karen Gidwani, a partner at Fenwick Elliott since 2006, will succeed him on 1 April 2025, marking her 25th year with the firm.

During Simon’s tenure, Fenwick Elliott has experienced significant growth, with its headcount more than doubling. The firm expanded its international presence, including establishing a hub in Dubai in 2015, and is now active in nearly 50 jurisdictions. Under his leadership, the firm has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as a 'Top Tier' law firm by The Legal 500 and 'Top Ranked' by Chambers and Partners.

Reflecting on his time at Fenwick Elliott, Simon Tolson expressed pride in the firm's achievements and his contributions, particularly in major reported cases and international arbitrations. He credited the firm’s success to its talented team, specialist expertise, and adaptability in both international expansion and diversification of legal services.

Karen Gidwani, a prominent figure at Fenwick Elliott, has a distinguished track record in high-profile cases and international arbitration. Known for her expertise in the offshore energy industry, Karen is poised to lead the firm into its next chapter. She expressed her commitment to maintaining the firm’s reputation for excellence and exploring new opportunities, particularly at the intersection of AI and law.

Karen’s leadership is expected to continue the legacy of growth and innovation at Fenwick Elliott, building on the strong foundation laid by Simon Tolson.