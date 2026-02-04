The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have jointly issued a crucial warning to claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms involved in handling motor finance commission claims. This initiative aims to ensure consumers do not find themselves represented by multiple firms for the same claim, leading to complications and excessive termination fees. The regulators emphasised the importance of thorough checks to confirm that consumers have not already engaged another representative before proceeding with any claims.

In a recent communication, the FCA asserted that if a consumer chooses to switch representatives or terminate an existing agreement, firms must facilitate the process without imposing unfair charges. "If any fee is applied, it must be reasonable, and reflect the work done," stated Sheree Howard, Executive Director of Authorisations at the FCA. This approach seeks to guarantee that any fees levied by CMCs are commensurate with the service provided and align with the newly introduced Consumer Duty requirements.

The SRA reinforced its commitment to consumer protection, highlighting the need for law firms to adhere to their established standards. Sarah Rapson, Chief Executive of the SRA, mentioned, "With potentially millions of claims in this area, protecting consumers is our priority." She further noted the necessity for firms to act in their clients' best interests, particularly when addressing the needs of consumers who might have unintentionally signed agreements with multiple representatives.

The regulators are actively monitoring the conduct of both CMCs and law firms to identify and combat poor practices that may arise. Concerns regarding onboarding processes, lack of transparency for consumers, and misleading advertising have all contributed to the proliferation of multiple representation cases. The FCA has intensified its scrutiny of financial promotions, leading to the removal or amendment of over 800 misleading advertisements since January 2024.

Moreover, the FCA is preparing to introduce a proposed motor finance redress scheme and is initiating an advertising campaign aimed at warning consumers about scams involving individuals impersonating car finance lenders, falsely asserting that claimants are owed compensation.

Consumers are reminded that it is not mandatory to utilise a CMC or law firm when filing for compensation claims; doing so could significantly diminish the amount they ultimately receive. It is essential for consumers to have full access to information about their options to make informed decisions regarding representation. If claims involve multiple representatives, firms are encouraged to cooperate and consult with the customer to determine a sole representative.

Any consumer concerns about being misled when signing up for services or facing unjust charges should first be directed to the firm in question. If the response is unsatisfactory, the matter may be escalated to the Claims Management Ombudsman or Legal Ombudsman for further resolution.