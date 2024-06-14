FBC Manby Bowdler trials artificial intelligence in pioneering research project

FBC Manby Bowdler, a prominent law firm in the Midlands with offices across Shropshire, the Black Country, and Worcestershire, is participating in a pioneering research project led by Lancaster University to explore the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the legal sector.

As one of only eight firms selected nationwide for the Technology in Professional Services (TiPS) project, FBC Manby Bowdler is investigating how AI can streamline leasehold property deals to save time and reduce costs for clients. The firm is utilsing AI software, specifically Orbital Witness Copilot, to read leases and generate lease reports efficiently.

Neil Lloyd, managing partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to transform legal processes. "This is a really exciting project to test out this software and see exactly what it can do. To have been selected as one of just eight firms taking part in this groundbreaking work is a great honour," he stated.

Stephen Burke, a partner in the commercial property department, is leading the firm's team for the project. The team is collaborating with a researcher from Lancaster University to evaluate the software's effectiveness in producing both commercial and residential reports.

Neil Lloyd emphasised that while AI can significantly speed up processes, human expertise remains essential. "AI is advancing all the time and is clearly going to play a huge part in all our professional lives in the coming years," he added.

At the conclusion of the eight-month project, all participating law firms will share their findings, providing insights into how AI can be effectively integrated into legal practices. Neil Lloyd believes that AI can enhance efficiency and create additional capacity to serve more clients, ultimately benefiting both the firm and its clients.

"This is not about replacing solicitors or handing control over to machines, but about implementing new technology in a way which benefits our staff and clients and protects the quality of all the work we do," Neil Lloyd affirmed.

FBC Manby Bowdler's involvement in this research highlights its commitment to innovation and its proactive approach to integrating AI to improve legal services.