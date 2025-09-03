Leading law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has made significant strides in expanding its Birmingham city centre Family team by welcoming three new appointments. This recruitment is aligned with a broader strategy focused on job creation as the firm aims to extend its influence across the West Midlands. Shelley De’Worringham has joined as partner and office lead, bringing a wealth of experience in family law. She is known for her hands-on approach, ensuring that clients receive clear, strategic and empathetic advice. De’Worringham is affiliated with Resolution, the largest membership organisation for family justice professionals in England and Wales, and was recognised as a Next Generation Partner in the prestigious Legal 500 directory for 2025.

Joining her are Hannah Stubbs as a senior associate and Holly Goldingay as a paralegal. Stubbs has gained expertise in financial disputes and complex Children Act matters. In her role, she often handles high net worth cases that involve cohabitee disputes, trusts, and intricate property ownership arrangements, including both pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. Notably, she has been acknowledged as a key lawyer in the Legal 500 for the years 2023 to 2025.

Holly Goldingay rounds out the new team as a paralegal, assisting with all aspects of family law while pursuing her studies in the LLM Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Nottingham Trent University. The new Bennetts Hill office, situated at the corner of Colmore Row, has opened its doors to provide a comprehensive range of legal services to both businesses and private individuals. This milestone signifies a robust phase of growth for the firm, complementing its existing offices in Wolverhampton, Knowle, Shrewsbury, Telford, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, and Redditch.

FBC Manby Bowdler has reported a turnover exceeding £17 million in the past year. Furthermore, the firm is set on ambitious plans to double its size within the next 24 months and is the founding member of the new Adeptio Law Group. This initiative aims to forge a leading national legal services platform through the strategic acquisition of high-quality regional law firms.