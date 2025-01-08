Father's Contempt of Court Appeal Dismissed

Background

The Court of Appeal recently upheld a contempt of court ruling against Adil Lahmer, who was found to have wilfully breached a summary return order regarding his son, referred to as 'V'. The case has a complex background, involving international elements and family law intricacies.

Case History

Lahmer, originally from Algeria, became a British citizen in 2016. His relationship with Chaimae Chat Kahia, a Moroccan national, led to a marriage under Sharia law in Germany and later a civil ceremony in England. Their son, V, was born in England in 2019. During a visit to Morocco in 2020, Lahmer returned to the UK, leaving Kahia and V behind, which marked the beginning of their relationship breakdown.

Despite a brief reconciliation in 2021, Lahmer removed V to Algeria in 2022, citing concerns over Kahia's mental health and V's immigration status. This led to legal proceedings in the UK, where Kahia sought V's return under the inherent jurisdiction of the Family Division.

Legal Proceedings

The High Court made several orders for V's return, which Lahmer failed to comply with, resulting in his arrest and subsequent release on bail. A power of attorney was executed in Algeria, appointing V's paternal grandmother as his guardian. Despite these legal maneuvers, Lahmer was charged with child abduction in the UK.

Peel J found Lahmer in contempt for not complying with the return order, sentencing him to 12 months' imprisonment. The court maintained that Lahmer had the power to return V but chose not to.

Appeal and Judgment

Lahmer appealed the committal order, arguing that he was unable to comply due to his mother's refusal to cooperate. However, the Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Baker, dismissed the appeal. The court found that Lahmer had control over V's return and had not demonstrated any genuine attempt to comply with the court's orders.

The appeal court supported Peel J's findings, noting that Lahmer's statements and actions indicated his refusal to facilitate V's return. The court also dismissed Lahmer's claims regarding procedural issues and the role of Algerian legal proceedings.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's decision reinforces the importance of compliance with court orders in family law cases, particularly those involving international elements. The ruling underscores the court's commitment to ensuring the welfare of children and the enforcement of legal obligations by parents.

Learn More

For more information on family law and international child abduction cases, see BeCivil's guide to UK Family Law.