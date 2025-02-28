Father's appeal on costs dismissed in family court case

Introduction

The Court of Appeal recently delivered a significant judgment in the case of E (Children: Costs), addressing the complex issue of costs in family law proceedings. The case involved serious allegations of abuse and alienation between separated parents, with the father appealing the decision of the Family Court not to award him costs.

Background

The appellant father and the respondent mother, who married in 2011 and have four children, separated in January 2022. Following the separation, both parents made allegations of domestic abuse against each other, with the mother further alleging that the father had sexually abused their children and facilitated abuse by others. The father denied these allegations, claiming they were fabricated to alienate the children from him.

Proceedings

The case was marked by extensive legal proceedings, including a series of hearings and a fact-finding process. The mother, as a complainant of domestic abuse, was eligible for legal aid, while the father, lacking such support, incurred significant legal costs. The fact-finding hearing, initially disrupted due to procedural issues, was eventually conducted, leading to a judgment in July 2024. The court found the mother's allegations of sexual abuse unproven, though it did establish some of her claims of domestic abuse against the father.

Costs Issue

Following the fact-finding judgment, the father sought an order for the mother to pay his legal costs, arguing that her pursuit of unfounded allegations had inflated the proceedings' costs. The Family Court, however, declined to make a costs order, citing the mixed findings and the absence of reprehensible conduct by the mother.

The Appeal

The father appealed the costs decision, contending that the mother's conduct, particularly her pursuit of serious sexual allegations, warranted a costs order. He argued that these allegations had significantly impacted the proceedings, leading to increased costs and delays.

Court of Appeal Decision

The Court of Appeal, comprising Lord Justice Moylan, Lord Justice Peter Jackson, and Lady Justice Andrews, upheld the Family Court's decision. The court emphasised the general practice of not awarding costs in family proceedings, except in cases of unreasonable or reprehensible conduct. It found that the mother's conduct, while misguided, did not meet this threshold.

Analysis

The judgment highlighted the court's discretion in costs matters and the importance of considering the overall context of the proceedings. The court acknowledged the father's financial burden but noted that the mixed findings and the mother's genuine, albeit mistaken, belief in her allegations did not justify a costs award.

Conclusion

This decision underscores the challenges in awarding costs in family law cases, particularly where serious allegations are involved. It reinforces the principle that costs orders are exceptional and must be grounded in clear evidence of unreasonable conduct.

Learn More

