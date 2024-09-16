This website uses cookies

Farrer & Co continues growth with Dispute Resolution partner appointment

Farrer & Co strengthens its Dispute Resolution practice by appointing Jehad Mustafa as a Partner, bringing expertise in diplomatic and international arbitration

Leading law firm Farrer & Co has announced the appointment of Jehad Mustafa as a Partner in its Dispute Resolution practice. Mustafa, previously with Volterra Fietta, specialises in areas such as state and diplomatic immunity, investor-state arbitration, and state-to-state disputes. An English-qualified barrister, he brings extensive advocacy experience before both courts and international tribunals.

Jehad's expertise in representing states, diplomats, and international bodies enhances Farrer & Co’s ability to handle complex, high-value, and sensitive disputes. Kate Allass, a fellow Dispute Resolution Partner at the firm, highlighted that Jehad’s addition strengthens the team’s offering, particularly in the sovereign and diplomatic sectors.

Jehad Mustafa expressed his excitement about joining Farrer & Co, noting the firm’s rich heritage and client-focused approach. He looks forward to collaborating with the firm’s talented team to deliver sector-specific, high-quality legal services.