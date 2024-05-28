Farming practices must change, rules judge following river action legal action over state of river Wye

River Action, who challenged the Environment Agency’s lax enforcement, believes their efforts have been justified.

"River Action was deemed to have done the right thing in bringing this case to court," said Charles Watson, chairman and founder of River Action.

The legal battle centered on excessive pollution in the River Wye caused by intensive farming practices. The court found that the Environment Agency had improved its enforcement following the legal challenge, but River Action remains concerned about ongoing breaches.

"We remain concerned that there is still widespread evidence that agricultural regulations are being broken across the Wye Catchment," Watson emphasised.

The case highlighted conflicts over interpreting regulations and the impact on the river's environment. River Action argues that stricter enforcement is crucial to protect the River Wye's delicate ecosystem.

"The judge has found that the Environment Agency’s enforcement policies are now lawful," said Ricardo Gama, River Action’s solicitor.

However, River Action is contemplating an appeal, concerned that further steps are needed to fully enforce regulations and protect the river's health.