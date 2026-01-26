As Family Mediation Week begins, Chris Lloyd-Smith, a partner in the matrimonial team at Anthony Collins, emphasises the significance of family mediation. With over 20 years of experience as a family lawyer, accredited family mediator, and financial remedy arbitrator, Chris explains that “a type of Non-Court Dispute Resolution (NCDR), family mediation services have long been recognised as a cost-effective avenue for separating couples to find amicable resolutions when they are experiencing a relationship breakdown.” He highlights that mediation is inherently collaborative and less adversarial than court proceedings, making it a more affordable option for reaching settlements.

The legislation enacted in 2011 mandates that all couples intending to commence court proceedings for family issues must first engage in family mediation. Chris notes that “if they have not attended a Mediation Information and Assessment Meeting, a court is likely to refuse to hear their case until mediation has been attempted.” This requirement not only encourages couples to seek resolution outside the court but also alleviates the pressure on the Family Court system, which has been grappling with a backlog of cases waiting to be heard.

To further support families, the government has extended funding for the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme until March 2026. This initiative offers separating couples up to £500 to help cover mediation costs when discussing child arrangements. Chris points out that “government data indicates that the scheme has saved around £85.6 million since (year) by diverting cases away from court.” He reaffirms that resolving disputes through mediation is about more than just avoiding court; it focuses on achieving practical and amicable outcomes for both parties.

Recognising the emotional and psychological challenges faced by individuals during a relationship breakdown, Chris underscores the critical role family lawyers play in providing accessible, clear information regarding divorce, legal considerations, and mediation. In response to this need, Anthony Collins has introduced Aida, a new chatbot-style service designed to offer discreet, judgement-free guidance 24/7 for those in distressing situations. Chris asserts that “different from other online tools, Aida has been trained by experienced family lawyers, giving users confidence that the guidance provided is accurate, reliable, and free from misinformation.” Additionally, Aida is programmed to identify issues such as domestic abuse and can signpost users to appropriate support services when necessary.