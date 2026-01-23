Family Law Partners is starting 2026 with exciting news as it expands its Ascot team by bringing on board Bethan Campbell, a specialist family law solicitor and collaborative lawyer. With over a decade of experience in family law, Bethan has honed her expertise in various areas, particularly in divorce, financial matters, and child-related disputes. Known for her pragmatic and outcome-focused approach, she is dedicated to minimizing conflict and helping clients achieve fair and constructive resolutions. Bethan strongly prioritises the needs of children during family separations, guiding parents through the process in a dignified and practical manner. Her qualifications as a trained collaborative lawyer further underscore her commitment to non-court dispute resolution when suitable.

Amanda Phillips-Wylds, the Director, Solicitor, Mediator, and head of the Ascot office, expressed her enthusiasm for Bethan's arrival by stating “We are thrilled to welcome Bethan to our Ascot team. Her expertise, client-centred approach and dedication to collaborative practice align perfectly with our values here at Family Law Partners. Bethan’s addition strengthens our capability to provide high-quality, empathetic legal support to clients facing some of the most challenging moments in their lives.”

The recruitment of Bethan Campbell showcases Family Law Partners’ dedication to enhancing its specialist family law services in key regions, offering accessible and expert legal support for individuals and families navigating the complexities of separation and divorce. With one of the largest non-court dispute resolution teams in the UK, the firm is committed to building a dynamic group of experienced family lawyers capable of delivering solutions-focused legal advice tailored to the unique needs of each client.