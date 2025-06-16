Multi-award-winning family law practice Family Law Partners has announced the arrival of Family Law specialist, Matthew Richardson. Since 2011, Family Law Partners has built its reputation as the South’s leading family law firm by focusing on non-court dispute resolution and working collaboratively to reduce the emotional and financial impact of divorce and separation on families. The addition of Matthew marks a significant step in Family Law Partners’ ongoing commitment to expanding its approach to family law across the region, complementing the success of their dedicated teams in Brighton, Horsham, Tunbridge Wells, Ascot, Hampshire, and Essex.

Matthew joins Family Law Partners with a wealth of experience that spans the full spectrum of family law, specialising in financial remedies and dispute resolution. As a barrister, mediator and arbitrator, he advises and represents clients in a wide range of complex family finance and property matters involving married and unmarried couples, including financial support for children. He also provides advice on nuptial agreements. In addition to his role as a Consultant at Family Law Partners, he retains his work as a barrister at Coram Chambers.

Robert Williams, co-founder at Family Law Partners, expressed the firm’s philosophy by stating “A hallmark of the Family Law Partners approach is our philosophy of aligning with professionals who share our commitment to doing things differently. Matthew’s arrival is a perfect example of this.” He highlighted that Matthew not only brings expertise in financial remedies and dispute resolution, but also a future-focused approach that mirrors the firm's values. Matthew is renowned for his ability to navigate complex and sensitive family issues with clarity and care, thus enhancing the firm’s commitment to supporting clients with tailored, non-confrontational solutions.

Matthew’s addition strengthens the firm’s existing mediation team of 16, which includes specialists in child-inclusive and hybrid mediation, offering personalised support tailored to each family’s individual circumstances and needs. Co-founder Alan Larkin commented “For us, mediation isn’t just an alternative, it’s at the heart of our family law practice. Matthew’s approach, which reflects our own, supports clients to ensure better outcomes and is aligned with the kind of progressive thinking we believe truly benefits families and the professionals who support them.” He also noted Matthew’s remarkable contributions to Wellbeing within the family law sector, further illustrating their shared objectives.

In his own words, Matthew Richardson remarked “I’ve long admired Family Law Partners for their strong values and their commitment to doing things differently. Their focus on dispute resolution and keeping families out of court aligns completely with my own approach — one that prioritises calm, constructive solutions tailored to the families involved.” He conveyed his excitement about joining a team so committed to resolving issues in a bespoke, creative way that reflects genuine sensitivity, stating “I’m looking forward to working alongside colleagues who share a deep belief in helping clients find lasting outcomes.”

Matthew is actively involved in professional organisations, being a member of Resolution and the Family Law Bar Association. He also serves on the Resolution YRes National Committee and was honoured as the Wellbeing Champion at the Resolution 2023 Awards.