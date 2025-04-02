Family law firm embraces employee ownership

Family Law Partners, the award-winning specialist family law firm known for its pioneering legal services, is delighted to announce it is now employee-owned having become an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This significant step forward reflects the firm’s commitment to its team to ensure a sustainable future for its team while continuing to lead the way in family law and non-court dispute resolution (NCDR) for its clients.

As one of only a small number of law firms in the UK to embrace employee ownership, Family Law Partners has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this new structure is no exception. The move to an EOT ensures that the firm’s award-winning legal expertise, client care and progressive approach to family law will continue to thrive and evolve under its talented and dedicated team.

Robert Williams, co-founder of Family Law Partners, commented “We’ve always been a forward-thinking firm, committed to not only providing exceptional legal services but also building a supportive, inclusive environment where colleagues can truly excel. An EOT was the perfect choice to show our commitment to the long-term future of both our team and clients. We’ve been approached by a number of firms in the past, but we had always wanted to ensure that the firm remains owned and run by those who are passionate about delivering the very best in family law for the families we support”.

“This is a huge step in our journey, but one that is very much in line with the values we’ve built this firm upon,” Alan Larkin, co-founder of Family Law Partners, added “The EOT structure allows us to give back to the people who have made Family Law Partners what it is today – our brilliant team. It reinforces our vision of putting our people at the heart of everything we do and ensures that we continue to innovate, grow, and look to the future of the firm and its place in family law with confidence”.

Family Law Partners is recognised for its approach to NCDR, where it has one of the largest dedicated teams in the country. The firm has long focused on resolving family law matters outside the traditional court process, emphasising the importance of collaboration and solutions that are both constructive and amicable. This move to an EOT reflects the firm’s commitment to maintaining a forward-thinking, holistic approach to family law – one that is built around the well-being of its clients and its internal team.

“As a firm, we have always championed the benefits of resolving family disputes without the need for court intervention, and we’re proud to have strength and depth in our NCDR team,” said Alan Larkin. “Our focus on non-court dispute resolution is about ensuring the best outcomes for families, allowing them to navigate what can often be emotionally challenging situations in a more dignified and less adversarial way. Moving to an EOT ensures that this approach, as well as our broader values of collaboration and innovation, will remain at the heart of the firm for years to come.”

By ensuring that its employees have a stake in the future of the firm, Family Law Partners is reinforcing its dedication to looking ahead, remaining solutions-focused, dedicated to the client experience and fostering a workplace where everyone feels engaged, valued, rewarded and empowered.

“We are convinced that being employee-owned will give us an even stronger foundation to continue developing as a firm, while also offering the best possible service to our clients,” said Robert Williams. “It’s about empowering our people to feel invested in the firm’s future, which can only result in a better experience for both our clients and our team.”