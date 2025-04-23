Family feud prompts High Court ruling

In a landmark judgement, the High Court of Justice addressed a complex family dispute over trust management in the case of Andrew Frank Pitman Hubbard & Others v Robert William Pitman Hubbard & Others on 23 April 2025. This ruling emerged after a contentious trial held in March 2025, which exposed the intricate challenges surrounding trust law and the accountability of trustees.

The controversy originated from a trust created in August 2005 to manage three parcels of land in East Bergholt, Essex, with Robert and Ann Hubbard serving as trustees and beneficiaries along with Andrew and Nighat Hubbard. The familial ties complicated matters, particularly as Andrew and Robert are twin brothers, revealing underlying issues regarding governance within the trust.

The Hubbard trust was designed to manage properties that had undergone various developments aimed at benefiting all parties involved. It sought to clarify the beneficial interests amidst Robert and Ann’s divorce, with specific provisions for property division. The judgement scrutinised the trust's intention and functionality regarding legal claims related to property management and profit distribution.

Central to the court's findings were significant discrepancies in how Robert and Ann managed trust accounts, especially regarding documentation of property-related expenses. The lack of transparent accounting raised concerns about their integrity as trustees.

During the trial, a key issue was the obligation of trustees to maintain accurate accounting records. The court established that trustees are required to substantiate their expenditures with proper documentation rather than mere assertions. Evidence revealed that many costs Robert attempted to charge to the trust lacked adequate invoices or proof of payment, leading to the dismissal of numerous disputed expenses, including legal fees.

Furthermore, the judgement critiqued the nature of loans and interest incurred by the trust, affirming that while trustees can borrow, they must clearly justify purposes aligned with the trust's objectives. Many costs claimed by Robert were not substantiated, resulting in deductions against him.

The court mentioned the contrasting testimonies of various witnesses, noting that Andrew and Nighat presented more reliable evidence compared to Robert and Ann. Andrew, despite his health challenges, provided clear and credible evidence, while Robert's testimony was marred by inconsistencies and insufficient detail. The court expressed concern over the difficulties in trustee accountability in the absence of proper records.

Ultimately, the High Court ruled in favour of the claimants on several points, dismissing a significant portion of the expenses claimed by the defendants while allowing a modest fee for Robert Hubbard’s development efforts. The court deemed a 15% fee unreasonable given the circumstances, suggesting a more appropriate 5% in recognition of his role and the trust's value.

This ruling serves as a crucial reminder of the accountability expected from trustees and the rights of beneficiaries to transparent management of trust assets, offering clarity amidst family disputes and the complexities inherent in trust law.