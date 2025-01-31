Family Court clarifies transparency rules for financial remedy cases

The Family Court, presided over by Mr Justice Cusworth, recently addressed significant issues regarding transparency and media access in financial remedy proceedings. This judgment, handed down on 17 January 2025, followed a hearing on 16 December 2024, where arguments were presented by leading counsel for both parties and representatives from the media.

The case involved Dale Andrew Vince and Kate Vince, with the central issue being whether court documents could be shared with journalists who did not attend the proceedings. The judgment highlighted the complexities of balancing the right to a fair trial, privacy, and freedom of expression under Articles 6, 8, and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Mr Justice Cusworth's decision was informed by the principles established in previous cases, such as Re S (Identification: Restrictions on Publication) and Campbell v MGN Ltd. The court emphasised that neither Article 8 nor Article 10 has precedence over the other, necessitating a careful balancing of the rights involved.

The judgment explored the current practices under the Family Procedure Rules, which generally hold financial remedy proceedings in private, allowing only accredited media representatives and legal bloggers to attend. The Transparency Reporting Pilot for Financial Remedy Proceedings, which started in January 2024, was also a focal point, as it provided guidelines on media access and document dissemination.

Mr Justice Cusworth addressed several key questions, including whether non-attending journalists should be restricted to information reported by those present in court. The court concluded that accredited journalists should have access to documents, provided they are bound by the transparency order governing the case. This approach aims to ensure accurate and independent reporting while maintaining necessary confidentiality.

The judgment also clarified that while attending journalists could share documents with non-attending colleagues, this should only occur after the court hearing to prevent premature disclosure of sensitive information. The court stressed the importance of serving the transparency order on any journalist receiving court documents to ensure compliance with reporting restrictions.

In conclusion, the Family Court's ruling in this case provides crucial guidance on the dissemination of court documents in financial remedy cases. It underscores the need for a balanced approach that respects both the privacy of the parties involved and the public interest in transparent legal proceedings.

