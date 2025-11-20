Family courts in England and Wales are experiencing unprecedented strain due to significant backlogs and delays exacerbated by acute judicial shortages. Results from the 2024 Judicial Attitude Survey indicate widespread concern within the judiciary, with many salaried judges intending to leave their positions within five years.

Judges are facing extreme workloads, poor working conditions, and inadequate administrative support, with growing concerns regarding personal safety contributing to a stressful environment. Additionally, there is a perception of declining public respect for the judiciary, coupled with significant reductions in real-terms pay, which has been cited as a factor in high judicial stress levels. Consequently, the number of available sitting days is decreasing, leading to longer wait times for families seeking hearings. This situation results in increasing costs and uncertainty for those involved in family disputes.

The current crisis coincides with record backlogs as courts struggle to address more complex family cases amidst systemic inefficiencies. Reports indicate that nearly a third of cases experience cancellations and rescheduling, further burdening an already pressured system. Although courts are prioritising cases involving children, financial disputes often experience delays or are taken off schedules entirely. With dwindling resources and funding, the demand greatly outstrips the system's capacity.

In light of these challenges, legal professionals advocate for families to explore out-of-court dispute resolution methods, which are becoming essential alternatives to the overloaded public system. The family law teams are noting increased interest in mediation, arbitration, collaborative law, and private hearings as effective means of resolving conflicts with greater speed and less adversarial tension.

Arbitration, in particular, is gaining traction as it allows parties to appoint their own arbitrator and customise proceedings to meet their needs, enabling quicker resolutions without the need for court intervention. Similarly, collaborative law involves both parties and their solicitors signing an agreement to resolve disputes outside court, fostering a cooperative approach.

Private Financial Dispute Resolution hearings, or private FDRs, have also gained popularity. These hearings offer a structured yet private setting, where a judge or senior barrister provides a non-binding evaluation of potential financial settlements, assisting parties in negotiations.

Many clients report that these alternatives to traditional court proceedings are less stressful and more efficient than enduring long waits for court dates. These methods can also be conducted in more relaxed environments, which encourages constructive discussions and reduces tensions between parties.

As the judiciary continues to navigate mounting pressures, experts highlight that alternative dispute resolution methods will increasingly be vital in enabling families to achieve fair and timely resolutions to their disputes.