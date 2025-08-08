Families in Gaza are in desperate need of clarity regarding a newly announced UK government medical evacuation scheme for their children requiring urgent medical treatment. Following a pre-action protocol letter sent by the legal firm Leigh Day on behalf of three critically ill children, the UK government swiftly recognised the situation's urgency and initiated plans for an evacuation scheme. However, the families are requesting further details about how the scheme will operate and whether it will also extend to their families. They are particularly advocating for the involvement of the charity Children Not Numbers in discussions about the scheme's implementation.

Leigh Day has represented two-year-old child Y and five-year-old children S and S, emphasising the necessity of prompt action. In a recent letter, the solicitors expressed relief that the urgent need for a scheme has been acknowledged but stressed that the families require immediate information on its execution. "With each passing day, our clients’ condition continues to deteriorate," said solicitor Carolin Ott, reflecting the families’ urgent plea to the government to act swiftly.

Ott noted the importance of knowing whether the children will automatically be considered for evacuation or if a request must be submitted. Kate Takes, another solicitor from the Children Not Numbers team, also called for prompt implementation of the evacuation pathway, citing the swift action taken for Ukrainian children in 2022 as a precedent. "The medical condition of these three children is extremely critical; their chance of a successful prognosis deteriorates every day they are unable to access treatment," she warned, urging the government to collaborate with their teams to ensure effective and prompt evacuations. The situation is dire, and the families and their advocates are hopeful that urgent measures will be taken to save these innocent lives.