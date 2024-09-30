Faegre Drinker relocates London office to financial district

Faegre Drinker has announced the relocation of its London office to 8 Bishopsgate, a state-of-the-art, 50-storey tower in the financial hub of London. The move underscores the firm's dedication to client service, innovation, and sustainability while aiming to attract top legal talent.

With more than 40 years in London, Faegre Drinker’s office has been integral to its global platform, supporting U.S. clients doing business across the U.K. and Europe. The London office has seen significant growth since the firm’s 2020 merger, particularly with the addition of a transnational restructuring practice and key hires in corporate law and investment funds.

The office spans 14,500 square feet on the 18th floor of 8 Bishopsgate, featuring a single-floor layout, advanced technology, and improved energy efficiency. The move reflects the firm's broader growth, as seen with office expansions in the U.S., including in Dallas and Ft. Myers.

Alex Denny, London office leader, expressed excitement about the move, stating that London remains a vital market for the firm and its clients globally. Faegre Drinker continues to invest in strategic hires and infrastructure to strengthen its presence in Europe and beyond.