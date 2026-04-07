On March 30, 2026, Faegre Drinker announced the appointment of Eleni Zodiates as a partner in its finance and restructuring group based in London. Her addition is set to bolster the firm's capabilities in handling complex multi-jurisdictional finance and restructuring matters. Patrick Corr, a partner in London’s finance and restructuring sector, stated “Eleni’s deep experience of UK and cross-border financing transactions will further enhance the firm’s ability to advise clients on complex, multi-jurisdictional, finance and restructuring matters.”

Zodiates has established herself as an emerging leader in the financial sector, recently earning recognition as a finalist for the “Real Estate Finance Rising Star of the Year” at the Real Estate Capital Europe Awards 2023, being the sole lawyer nominated for her work on an $800 million global hotel refinancing. Additional accolades include being selected as a “Rising Star” in Law.com International’s 2024 “British Legal Awards” and being named a finalist for the Europe “Women Dealmakers Hall of Fame” award by IFLR in 2024. She was also awarded “Dealmaker of the Year” at the Global Legal Post's Women & Diversity in Law Awards 2024 for her outstanding contributions to the legal field through global refinancing projects.

Her extensive finance experience spans various domains, including corporate finance, real estate finance, fund finance, and asset-backed lending. Zodiates works closely with a diverse clientele, which includes established private equity funds and emerging entities such as venture capital and hedge funds. She prioritises her clients’ financial and investment goals by adopting a proactive approach to financing arrangements across numerous sectors.

Faegre Drinker has made significant strides since establishing its international restructuring and insolvency practice in 2020, which is led by Corr along with notable partners like Wayne Beck and Buvini Kularatne. The London office has seen rapid growth in cross-border finance and restructuring since then, welcoming several key partners, including Gary Bellingham in 2023. The practice continues to expand its capabilities with strategic hires in various sectors, including investment management and regulatory law.

Alex Denny, the London office leader, praised Zodiates, declaring “Eleni is an innovative and trusted figure in the financial services industry, and her relentless client focus fits well with Faegre Drinker’s approach to client work.” He emphasized that her commitment to both clients and colleagues would greatly benefit the team’s efforts to cater to a wide range of clients from multinational corporations to startups.

Mike Pompeo, head of the firm’s financial services sector team, highlighted the significant value Zodiates brings, stating “Eleni’s breadth of experience in international financing brings tremendous value to our clients in the U.S. and around the world.” He underscored her energetic and solutions-driven approach, focused on achieving optimal outcomes for her clientele.

Alongside Zodiates, Faegre Drinker has also welcomed associate Aidan Dobney, formerly a real estate finance associate, further enhancing its finance and restructuring group. The firm is known for its effective legal counsel in financial matters, offering solutions for complex transactions and corporate debt restructurings. Their integrated approach assists clients navigating financial difficulties, as well as providing counsel in bankruptcy proceedings and debt restructuring scenarios.

Faegre Drinker remains committed to delivering innovative legal solutions and exceptional service with its robust team of professionals, ensuring clients receive the strategic support they need. With its global reach and experienced attorneys, Faegre Drinker is poised to tackle the most challenging legal issues faced by clients across various sectors.