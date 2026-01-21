The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has appointed Lewis Glasson, the Head of the Sports Sector at leading law firm Thackray Williams, as Vice Chair of its Men's Tier 3 Club licensing body. Glasson, who has deep roots in north Wales, will serve a three-year term starting from 1 January 2026. His expertise in sports law positions him to help maintain quality standards in Welsh football, which is rapidly evolving.

“I’m delighted to be returning to my footballing roots and lending my expertise to the FAW by taking a proactive role in ensuring quality standards within Welsh football as it grows from strength to strength,” Glasson remarked upon his appointment. As a barrister called to the Bar in 2010, he combines a diverse legal background with experience as a commercial litigator and knowledge of non-contentious commercial matters.

Glasson’s extensive experience encompasses a variety of sports, including football, rugby, basketball, and boxing. He has developed a strong understanding of the legal needs that clubs, organisations, and individual athletes face. He has also identified a gap in the provision of comprehensive legal services, signalling the increased demand for full-service lawyers capable of managing a wide array of issues such as contract negotiations and regulatory compliance.

“My aim in setting up the Sports Sector at Thackray Williams has been to level the legal sports playing field by making specialist expertise affordable for athletes and clubs at all levels, not merely the preserve of elites,” he explained. This new role with the FAW aligns with Glasson’s vision, as he works to ensure appropriate infrastructure and opportunities are accessible to both athletes and fans across the entire football pyramid.

The FAW is accredited by UEFA to manage its club licensing process, which establishes benchmarks for quality standards and procedures through which clubs are assessed annually. This initiative not only aims to elevate the standards within Welsh domestic football but also promotes transparency and accountability to the community, benefiting players, staff, spectators, and stakeholders alike.