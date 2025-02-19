Extradition challenges based on Belgian prison conditions

Introduction

The High Court recently addressed four extradition cases involving appellants Sabah Zeka, Julio Daniel Da Silva Ferreira, Constantin Bogdan, and Thomas Salton, each challenging extradition to Belgium on the grounds of alleged inhumane prison conditions. The appellants argued that their extradition would violate Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights due to overcrowding in Belgian prisons.

Legal Framework

Belgium, as a Part 1 territory under the Extradition Act 2003, is subject to the Act's provisions. Extradition is prohibited if it contravenes the individual's Convention rights, particularly Article 3, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. The appellants contended that Belgium's prison conditions would subject them to such treatment, violating Article 3.

Case Details

Mr Zeka faced extradition to serve a 12-year sentence for human smuggling. Mr Ferreira was sought for trial on fraud and money laundering charges. Mr Bogdan was to serve a sentence for commercial burglaries, while Mr Salton was to stand trial for drug importation and criminal organisation membership. Each appellant cited evidence of overcrowding, referencing reports from the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) and other sources.

Judgment

The court examined whether the evidence presented, including the November 2022 CPT report, rebutted the presumption that Belgium would comply with its Article 3 obligations. The court found that while overcrowding existed, the evidence did not demonstrate that prisoners would have less than 3m2 of personal space, a key threshold for Article 3 violations.

Mr Zeka's Appeal

Mr Zeka's appeal focused on the overcrowding in Flemish prisons. The court concluded that the evidence did not support a presumption of Article 3 violations, noting improvements in Belgian prison conditions and the lack of evidence indicating systemic deficiencies affecting long-term prisoners like Mr Zeka.

Mr Ferreira's Appeal

Mr Ferreira's appeal was dismissed as the court found no substantial grounds for believing he would be held in conditions violating Article 3, particularly as he would likely be detained in the new Haren prison, which had not reached capacity.

Mr Bogdan's Application

Mr Bogdan's application for permission to appeal was denied. The court determined that the evidence did not rebut the presumption of compliance with Article 3, especially given the improvements in Belgian prison conditions.

Mr Salton's Application

Mr Salton's application to re-open his appeal was also refused. The court found no real risk of him being detained in conditions that would contravene Article 3, even considering alleged breaches of assurances given to his co-accused.

