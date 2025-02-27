Extradition appeal dismissed for Romanian national

Background

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Mould, dismissed the appeal of Marius Bologh against his extradition to Romania. Mr Bologh, a Romanian national, was ordered to be surrendered to serve an 8-month prison sentence for an offence related to handling stolen goods, as per the Extradition Act 2003. The appeal was primarily based on the argument that extradition would disproportionately interfere with his family life, protected under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Grounds of Appeal

The appeal was brought on the grounds that the extradition would violate Mr Bologh's rights under Article 8 ECHR, which protects the right to respect for private and family life. The appellant argued that the District Judge erred in finding that extradition was a proportionate interference with these rights, given the trivial nature of the offence and the severe impact on his family.

Extradition Proceedings

The extradition proceedings were initiated following an arrest warrant issued by the Romanian authorities, which was certified by the National Crime Agency. Mr Bologh was arrested in the UK and had been living under conditional bail. The offence involved Mr Bologh accepting cigarettes, known to be stolen, as payment for taxi services.

Family Circumstances

Mr Bologh's defence highlighted his role as the primary financial provider for his household, which included his partner and elderly mother, both of whom have health issues. His partner was unable to work full-time due to health constraints, and his mother required care due to memory and mobility issues.

Judgment

Mr Justice Mould upheld the original decision, emphasizing the public interest in honouring extradition treaties and preventing the UK from becoming a safe haven for fugitives. The judgment acknowledged the potential hardship to Mr Bologh's family but concluded that the public interest outweighed these concerns.

Legal Principles

The court reiterated the principles established in previous cases, noting the significant public interest in extradition and the high threshold required to outweigh this interest with family rights under Article 8. The court found that Mr Bologh's offence, while minor, was compounded by his status as a fugitive, having breached the conditions of his suspended sentence.

Fresh Evidence

An application to admit fresh evidence regarding the deteriorating health of Mr Bologh's mother was considered but ultimately did not alter the court's decision. The court found that the new evidence did not demonstrate an exceptionally severe impact on family life sufficient to outweigh the public interest in extradition.

Conclusion

The appeal was dismissed, and the order for Mr Bologh's extradition was upheld. The case underscores the weight given to public interest in extradition cases, even when balanced against family rights under the ECHR.

