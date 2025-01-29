Extradition appeal dismissed for Mihai Toma

Introduction

The High Court has dismissed the appeal of Mihai Toma against his extradition to Romania. The decision, handed down by Mr Justice Constable, upheld a previous ruling by District Judge Minhas, which ordered Toma's extradition based on two arrest warrants for offences committed in Romania.

Background

Mihai Toma was sought by Romanian authorities under two separate warrants. The first warrant related to convictions for driving without a licence and shoplifting, while the second warrant pertained to another shoplifting offence. Toma's appeal centred on the argument that his extradition would disproportionately interfere with his Article 8 rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, which protect private and family life.

Legal Framework

The court examined the legal principles governing extradition and Article 8 rights, referencing key cases such as Norris v Government of United States of America and H(H) v Italy Deputy Prosecutor of the Italian Republic, Genoa. The court reiterated that while there is a strong public interest in extradition, this must be balanced against any potential interference with family life.

Fugitive Status

One of the central issues in the appeal was whether Toma was considered a fugitive. The court found that Toma had deliberately placed himself beyond the reach of Romanian authorities by leaving the country while aware of ongoing proceedings. This finding was crucial in diminishing the weight of any delay in extradition proceedings.

Family Circumstances

Toma argued that his extradition would have a severe impact on his family, including his partner and two young children in the UK. However, the court found that the evidence presented did not demonstrate that the impact would be exceptionally severe, noting that Toma's partner could potentially access state support.

Seriousness of Offences

The court acknowledged that the offences were of low seriousness but emphasised that it is for the Romanian authorities to determine the appropriate penalties. The court noted that Toma had received significant sentences for his offences, which supported the decision to extradite.

Delay

Although there was some delay in the extradition process, the court found that Toma's fugitive status significantly reduced the impact of this delay on the proportionality assessment. The court concluded that Toma had been aware of the proceedings and had chosen to build his life in the UK despite this knowledge.

Conclusion

The High Court concluded that the District Judge's decision was not wrong and that the extradition was proportionate under Article 8. The appeal was dismissed, reaffirming the importance of upholding international treaty obligations and ensuring that individuals face justice for their actions.

