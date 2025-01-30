Extradition appeal delayed in light of potential supreme court ruling

Introduction

In a recent ruling, Mr Justice Constable of the High Court's Administrative Court granted a stay in the extradition appeal of Bartlomiej Roman Szybowicz, pending a decision from the Supreme Court in a related case. The appeal concerned the extradition order issued by the Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweer Ikram CBE, which was deemed proportionate and necessary despite the appellant's objections based on Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Background

The appellant, Bartlomiej Roman Szybowicz, was convicted of ten domestic burglaries committed between 2008 and 2009 when he was 17 years old. The extradition order was initially challenged on two grounds: the potential violation of Article 8 rights and the approaching statute of limitations. However, the latter was not pursued further after it was addressed by the respondent.

Grounds of Appeal

The appeal primarily focused on the Article 8 point, arguing that the delay in extradition proceedings and the appellant's age at the time of the offences were not adequately considered. These arguments were previously presented before Sheldon J and Sir Peter Lane, but were not successful in overturning the extradition order.

Supreme Court's Potential Influence

The stay was granted in light of the pending Supreme Court case Andrysiewicz v Circuit Court in Lodz, Poland, which could potentially influence the interpretation of early release provisions under the Polish Penal Code. The Supreme Court is set to address whether these provisions should impact the proportionality assessment under Article 8.

Arguments for Stay

The appellant's legal team argued that the outcome of Andrysiewicz could significantly affect the appeal, as it involves similar legal questions regarding early release provisions. The respondent did not oppose the stay, which played a crucial role in the court's decision to grant it.

Judicial Considerations

Mr Justice Constable noted the similarities between the current case and the Marcisz v Poland decision, where early release provisions were a central issue. He acknowledged that the appellant could potentially benefit from early release, which may alter the Article 8 assessment.

Conclusion

Despite the late introduction of the early release argument, the court allowed the stay, emphasizing the lack of objection from the respondent and the potential relevance of the Supreme Court's decision. The case will be relisted if the Supreme Court does not proceed with Andrysiewicz, and the appellant may seek to amend the grounds of appeal accordingly.

Implications

This ruling highlights the ongoing complexities in extradition cases, particularly concerning human rights considerations and international legal standards. Legal practitioners should closely monitor the Supreme Court's decision, as it may set a precedent for future extradition appeals involving early release provisions.

