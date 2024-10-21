Extra support for jurors in trauma cases

A groundbreaking scheme has been launched to provide enhanced support for jurors involved in traumatic cases across 14 Crown Courts in the UK. Those hearing distressing evidence, such as murder or abuse, can now access six free counseling sessions and a 24/7 helpline for immediate emotional support. The initiative is a significant step towards helping jurors cope with the emotional toll of their service. The scheme, funded by the Ministry of Justice, will run for six months, with courts like The Old Bailey, Liverpool, and Birmingham participating.