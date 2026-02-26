The Magistrates’ Association has expressed its support for the recent announcement from Justice Secretary David Lammy, which unveiled an additional £247 million allocation for both crown and magistrates’ courts in England and Wales. This funding is aimed at increasing ‘sitting days’, thereby allowing the courts to function at maximum efficiency, alongside essential repairs and digital enhancements, including a new video infrastructure to facilitate online hearings. Lammy's announcement also included a pioneering three-year financial settlement that promises stability for the justice sector, new ‘Blitz’ courts in London dedicated to handling cases of ‘assault on emergency workers’, and the introduction of an AI-based listing tool for court proceedings. Additionally, there’s an expansion of the initiative that allows prisoner transport vehicles to utilise bus lanes, expediting the transportation of defendants to court.

While the Magistrates’ Association welcomes this funding and sets of reforms, it has cautioned that merely increasing resources will not suffice unless pressing issues encumbering magistrates’ court capacity are addressed effectively. David Ford, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, stated, “The government’s proposed reforms, sensible use of AI, and the additional funding announced today, are a step in the right direction and a big vote of confidence in magistrates, but to maximise the success of these changes, and so ensure speedier justice, it’s vital that the funding allows more resources to be put into the magistrates’ courts.”

Ford elaborated on the concerns reiterated by association members regarding two critical obstacles: “Firstly, a long-term and strategic plan for the recruitment, retention, training and recognition of magistrates – so that people from all walks of life will want to volunteer as a magistrate and will not be left out of pocket for doing so.” He also pointed out the need for well-trained, competitive legal advisors, noting, “Legal advisers are critical, as magistrates cannot hear any cases without them, but all too often, good legal advisers leave our courts for better-paid roles elsewhere in the public sector.”

The association emphasises that investment in both volunteers and legal advisors is essential to unlock the full capacity of magistrates' courts, reduce backlogs, and ultimately serve justice swiftly and efficiently.