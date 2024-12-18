Extra court days tackle backlog

The Lord Chancellor has announced an additional 2,000 Crown Court sitting days, raising the total to 108,500 for this year—the highest in nearly a decade. This measure aims to combat the backlog of over 73,000 cases in the Crown Courts, an issue exacerbated by the pandemic, and ensure victims experience justice sooner.

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood stated, “It is vital we do everything we can to bring down the backlog of cases and ensure victims see justice sooner, and these extra sitting days are another step towards that. But we know more must be done, which is why I have asked Sir Brian Leveson to undertake his review and make recommendations for significant reform of our courts system as part of this Government’s wider Plan for Change.”

The additional court days are part of a broader strategy to address delays in the justice system and reduce the record-high remand population. Proposed reforms include creating "intermediate courts" for cases that are too complex for magistrates’ courts but not severe enough for Crown Courts. Such reforms, coupled with a review led by Sir Brian Leveson, could revolutionise how cases are handled, easing pressure on higher courts and ensuring quicker resolutions for victims and defendants alike.

Other initiatives include increasing magistrates’ sentencing powers, reallocating 2,000 cases to ease Crown Court pressures, and injecting £24 million into criminal legal aid for police stations and youth courts. These steps underline the Government’s commitment to safer streets, public confidence in the justice system, and swift justice delivery.

The Government’s efforts represent bold reforms to tackle immediate challenges while laying the foundation for a more efficient and equitable criminal justice system.