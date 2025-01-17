This website uses cookies

Exton Advisors appoints Timothy Mayer to senior finance role

Appointments
By

Exton Advisors appoints Timothy Mayer, an experienced disputes finance professional, to strengthen its team in 2025

Exton Advisors has appointed Timothy Mayer, an experienced funder and lawyer, to its team, marking a significant milestone for the firm in 2025. With over sixteen years in the disputes funding market, Timothy has managed multi-million investments, focusing on international arbitration. He is recognised in industry directories, including Law Dragon Global 100 and Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide. Managing Director John Astill expressed excitement about the appointment, highlighting Timothy's unique blend of legal and disputes finance expertise. Timothy, eager to join the firm, praised Exton Advisors' distinctive approach to disputes financing.