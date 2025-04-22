Express Solicitors expands with acquisition

This strategic move is part of Express’s ambitious growth plans and will see HNK partners Brian Higgs and Craig Newton joining Express, along with their team of 23 staff who will continue operating from the existing Liverpool office.

The acquisition involves the transfer of approximately 11,500 cases, including significant data breach actions with multi-party implications.

CEO James Maxey expressed enthusiasm about the integration, stating “We’re thrilled that HNK is our first acquisition of 2025. We’re really looking forward to building on all our recent success and growth with them on board.” Craig Newton also voiced excitement about the merger, emphasising shared values: “We’re excited to be joining Express Solicitors, a firm that echoes our own ethos and values with the same ultimate aim; to get people the recognition and compensation they deserve. We put our clients’ needs first, as does Express, so it’s a great fit for us.” With this acquisition, Express Solicitors' total headcount will rise to nearly 800 staff members