Express Solicitors earns royal honour

Express Solicitors Becomes First Law Firm to Receive Prestigious Princess Royal Training Award

Express Solicitors, a leading personal injury law firm, has made history as the first legal firm to receive The Princess Royal Training Award for its graduate training programme. This recognition from the City & Guilds Foundation celebrates organisations with an exemplary commitment to learning and development.

The award highlights the firm’s innovative five-week graduate training programme, which equips participants with essential skills to excel in their legal careers. To date, 203 graduates have completed the scheme, contributing significantly to the firm’s impressive 20% annual business growth. Of these graduates, 36 have advanced quickly into file-handling roles or secured training contracts. Furthermore, 70% of Litigation Assistants from the most recent cohort exceeded their work-in-progress fees.

At the award ceremony, held at Goldsmiths Hall in London, HRH The Princess Royal personally presented the accolade to Raana Lowery, Partner and Head of Professional Support at Express Solicitors, along with Adele Greenough, Partner in the RTA team, and Stephanie Warlow, Compliance Manager.

Speaking on the achievement, Lowery said: “We are so proud to have been given this accolade. We know our graduate scheme is excellent and we train so many amazing graduates, but to have the royal seal of approval from the City & Guilds Foundation is incredibly special. This accreditation stands for three years, giving us a standard of excellence to maintain and develop. The hard work continues.”

James Maxey, CEO of Express Solicitors, emphasised the broader implications of this recognition: “Express Solicitors has been pushing boundaries for years when it comes to developing our staff and providing excellent client care. It’s great that we can rival some other amazing organisations with our skills training both in and out of the legal sector.”

The Princess Royal Training Awards, established a decade ago, are open to organisations across the UK and Ireland. The award is a testament to Express Solicitors’ dedication to professional development, setting a high standard for the legal industry.

This accolade caps an exceptional year for the firm, which achieved record turnover, rose to #70 in The Lawyer Top 200, and received continued recognition from Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners. The firm also climbed to 13th place in the Law Firm category of the UK Best Companies to Work For rankings, solidifying its status as a leader in both employee development and client service.

Photo - Raana Lowery and HRH The Princess Royal. Picture courtesy of Rachael Barron Photography