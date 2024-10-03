Express Solicitors continues strong legal record

Express Solicitors has once again been featured in the Legal 500 rankings for 2025, marking the 14th consecutive year the firm has received this prestigious recognition. The Manchester-based firm, known for its expertise in personal injury and clinical negligence, retained its Tier 3 status, solidifying its place among leading national law firms.

The Legal 500, now in its 38th year, assesses firms based on interviews with lawyers, barristers, and clients, evaluating factors like casework, team depth, and client service quality. Testimonials from Express Solicitors' clients highlighted the firm’s commitment to client care and team efficiency.

One client shared, “Express has invested in good quality staff and takes extra care to build strong relationships within their team, which is then reflected in the service provided to their clients.” Another noted, “Carlos Lopez leads a strong team very efficiently, with a focus on good client engagement and driving cases forward.”

This year, Express Solicitors successfully handled several high-profile cases. These included a £2 million claim against two GPs for failure to properly assess stroke risk, and a clinical negligence claim resulting in the above-knee amputation of a client's leg due to an NHS trust’s oversight. Other notable cases included securing damages for a motorbike passenger with a traumatic brain injury and representing a pedestrian injured in a car park accident.

James Maxey, CEO of Express Solicitors, expressed his pride in the firm’s accomplishments, saying, “We’re delighted to continue to be recognised in the Legal 500, cementing another amazing year for Express. Over the past year, we have succeeded in many complex cases and provided guidance to personal injury law practitioners.”

Maxey also highlighted the firm’s strong customer satisfaction, as reflected in their Trustpilot score. “Our Trustpilot rating of 4.7 significantly beats the personal injury firm average of 2.4, and this year we surpassed 6,500 reviews. This comes directly from our clients, which means a great deal to us and encourages us to keep taking on cases other firms won’t, ensuring better compensation for those in need.”

This recognition comes on the heels of other successes for Express Solicitors, including moving up 10 places in The Lawyer 200 rankings, now standing at #70. The firm’s continued growth and client dedication show its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality legal representation in personal injury and clinical negligence cases.