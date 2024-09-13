Express Solicitors continues growth plans with multiple promotions

Manchester-based personal injury specialists, Express Solicitors, has reinforced its commitment to employee development with a significant round of promotions across the firm. A total of 68 staff members were promoted within Express Solicitors, with an additional 29 promotions at Ontime Reports, a part of the Express group.

CEO James Maxey acknowledged the dedication of staff, attributing the firm’s success to its people. Among the promotions were eight new Partners, including Rachel Flannigan, Rachel Price, Leanne Rowley, and Craig Phillips, who have advanced to Principal Partner roles. Newly appointed Partners include Sam Nicholson, Craig Bibby, Adam Farrell, and Collette McCann.

In addition to partner-level promotions, the firm promoted 10 employees to Senior Associate and 13 to Associate, while 11 employees were confirmed as Trainee Solicitors, bringing the total number of trainees to 76. Two new Pupil Barristers also joined the growing Advocacy team.

Express Solicitors now boasts approximately 670 employees, and the firm is still actively recruiting. Chief HR Officer Carole Jones expressed pride in the company’s culture and ongoing growth, highlighting the firm’s status as a “Best Company to Work For.” Earlier this year, Express moved staff to refurbished offices in South Manchester, equipped with modern amenities such as a gym, multi-faith room, and roof garden.