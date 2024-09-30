Express Solicitors climbs to 71st in UK’s top 100 law firms

This marks a significant nine-place improvement from 2023, reflecting the firm's consistent growth and success.

Express Solicitors reported a group turnover of £70.6 million for the year ending August 2024, a notable rise from £53.6 million in 2023. The firm, which handles approximately 24,000 active cases, remains one of the few personal injury specialists within the top 100 law firms in the UK.

CEO James Maxey credited the firm’s recent expansion and achievements, stating, "We had a phenomenal 2023 with developments across the whole firm, so it’s great to see our overall progress echoed in our new placement in The Lawyer Top 200. Our new standing in the Top 100 is a testament to all our recent progress and each and every employee’s hard work."

This year, Express Solicitors consolidated its offices into a 40,000ft² space featuring amenities such as a gym, roof garden, multi-faith room, and electric vehicle chargers. The firm also won a Best Law Firm award from the Modern Claims Awards and was a finalist at the Manchester Legal Awards in the PI/Clinical Negligence Team of the Year category.

Since its first entry into the Top 200 in 2013, Express Solicitors has steadily risen in the rankings, reaching 106th place in 2021, 93rd in 2022, and now making its mark in the top 75 in 2024.