Express Solicitors appoints senior solicitor

Express Solicitors has strengthened its clinical negligence team with the appointment of Tanzeela Aslam as Partner and deputy head of the department.

Qualified as both a solicitor and a barrister, Tanzeela joins Express from fellow Manchester-based personal injury firm Thompsons Solicitors. She specialises in birth injury claims, particularly cerebral palsy cases, but has acted across all types of clinical and medical negligence cases including failure to diagnose and treat, negligent diagnosis and treatment, delayed diagnosis and lack of consent.

Her experience includes dealing with high value brain and spinal cord injury claims, including one that culminated in a settlement of £10.6m. She has also been instrumental in securing interim payments of up to £1.6m to ensure a client’s rehabilitation and accommodation needs were met.

Tanzeela said I’m really excited to be joining Express at such an exciting time for the firm. I see my role, not just about achieving justice for individuals, but also educating society about clinical negligence. I can’t wait to get started and help guide and advise clients through the legal process.

She has been a member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers since 2011 and has been an accredited senior litigator since 2012. Additionally, she holds a Law Society accreditation as a clinical negligence specialist, a prestigious accolade awarded to those who meet the highest standards of technical expertise and quality of client service.

What’s more, she has recently been elected as lead co-ordinator for the APIL Clinical Negligence Group which, through lobbying parliament and taking part in campaign activity, aims to dispel claims myths and highlight avoidable mistakes, ensuring better patient safety. This follows on from her role as part of a national mesh team which advocated for hundreds of individuals suffering from negligent medical treatment involving mesh implants.

Tanzeela will be working alongside Head of Clinical Negligence Carlos Lopez. He said we’re thrilled to welcome Tanzeela into our busy team, she brings a real positive energy alongside a wealth of experience. I can’t wait to see what she’ll achieve for our clients.