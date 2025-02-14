Express Solicitors and RBS renew £16m credit agreement

Express Solicitors, the Manchester-based personal injury law firm, has renewed and doubled its revolving credit agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), bringing it to £16m. This increased funding will assist the firm in continuing its ambitious growth and acquisition plans well into 2025 and beyond.

The loan renewal is designed to help the firm expand organically and through acquisitions, with additional funds allocated for ramping up marketing efforts and recruiting more employees across various departments. In September, Express Solicitors reported an impressive turnover increase, reaching £70.6m from £54m in 2023.

James Maxey, CEO of Express Solicitors, said, “RBS has supported us from when I started Express nearly 25 years ago and I’ve been a lifelong customer. The help and support I’ve had over that time has been unwavering and thanks to them Express will be able to keep growing. We’ve got another big year coming up with acquisitions in the pipeline and we’re doubling our graduate scheme intake. We’ve always been very ambitious and while this renewed agreement will help us to expand, we’ll also be able to ensure we retain the high customer service levels and Excellent Trustpilot rating we’re known for.”

Aldo Palazzo, Relationship Director at NatWest Group, which owns RBS, commented, “We’ve been working with Express Solicitors for years and it’s great to see how well the firm is doing. The management team at Express is incredibly forward thinking and has immense expertise and ambition. I know they’ll continue to provide a great service to people and continue to develop and grow so we’re delighted to renew our financial support.”

Express Solicitors, ranked #70 in The Lawyer Top 200, employs around 740 people and recently celebrated the promotion of 98 employees, including four new principal partners and five new partners. The firm’s graduate programme earned The Princess Royal Training Award, and recruitment for the April 2025 graduate cohort is currently underway.

In addition to its expansion, Express Solicitors has enhanced its Sharston headquarters in south Manchester with a multi-million-pound refurbishment, which includes a gym, showers, a roof garden, multi-faith room, and EV chargers for staff and visitors.

In recognition of his leadership, CEO James Maxey has also been named in The Lawyer Hot 100 for 2025, a prestigious list acknowledging excellence in the legal profession. The firm is now actively recruiting for a variety of legal and non-legal positions across the business.

Photo caption:

(l-r) Express Solicitors CEO James Maxey and CFO Stephen Bolton with NatWest Head of Operations John Foster and NatWest Corporate Partnerships Manager Aldo Palazzo, at the Express Solicitors headquarters in south Manchester.