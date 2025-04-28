Top 100 personal injury law firm Express Solicitors has taken another significant step in its growth trajectory with the acquisition of fellow Manchester-based firm Graham Coffey & Co. Founded in 2000 alongside Express, Graham Coffey & Co has been a notable player in the legal sector, particularly in the realm of injury claims. With the retirement of Graham Coffey, the two other main partners and all employees from the firm will now integrate into Express Solicitors.

The acquisition will allow Express to significantly bolster its operations, specifically in injury claim cases, as all staff from Graham Coffey & Co join the Express team. CEO of Express Solicitors James Maxey stated “Graham Coffey & Co is a great quality firm and a really good fit for us as we continue to grow and increase our caseload. This deal will mean we’ll be taking on an extra 2,700 cases.”

Graham Coffey expressed his pride in the firm he established stating, “Since setting my firm up in 2000, I've been proud to watch it not just survive but grow and flourish for a quarter of a century. I've overseen some huge changes over that period and one of our great strengths has been the fantastic team of partners, file handlers and support staff who have demonstrated the ability to adapt in the face of the many challenges faced the sector. The acquisition by Express is one more positive step, and my final step, to ensure we can meet the challenges ahead.”

The move will see approximately 20 employees transition to Express Solicitors, bringing the overall headcount of the Express Group to around 820. The existing Graham Coffey & Co office in Manchester city centre will remain operational, allowing staff to continue their work from that location. This acquisition comes just a week after Express Solicitors announced its plan for growth in 2025 by acquiring Liverpool-based HNK Solicitors and adding another 23 employees to its ranks.