Barrister, Partner, and Head of Express Chambers, Nyssa Crorie said: “We hope this name change will better reflect the distinct service my team provides and show that the core operation of the department is closely aligned to that of a traditional barristers’ chambers.” The newly formed Express Chambers now comprises employed barristers, pupils, advocates, and clerks, providing a supportive environment conducive to professional growth.

Since joining Express Solicitors in December 2016 as its first employed barrister, Nyssa has played a pivotal role in developing the advocacy and advisory service into a thriving team which now features 20 members. Her leadership has facilitated an avenue for barristers to swiftly build their practice, with immediate access to quality work, while enjoying benefits typically associated with employment such as financial security and a favourable work/life balance.

In a significant move towards nurturing new talent, Express Solicitors announced plans to recruit aspiring barristers, offering four pupillage positions after receiving training organisation status from the Bar Standards Board. This opportunity allows pupils at Express Chambers, subject to certain conditions and criteria, to engage in court hearings during the initial six months of their training, an accelerated timeline compared to other settings.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Express Chambers also launched a dedicated LinkedIn page for regular updates on news and job vacancies. Applications for the pupillage positions are open until January 22 via the Pupillage Gateway, with all other job opportunities available on the Express Solicitors careers page. The evolution to Express Chambers reflects a significant milestone in advancing the advocacy arm of Express Solicitors and enhancing its offerings to both clients and legal professionals.