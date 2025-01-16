Exploring perspectives on sentencing issues

Leading figures in the field of sentencing convened on Friday 10 January 2025 at a seminar co-hosted by the Sentencing Council, Sentencing Academy, and The City Law School. The event, now held biennially, aimed to explore pressing issues within sentencing practices.

The seminar began with opening remarks from The Lady Chief Justice, President of the Sentencing Council, and its Chairman, Lord Justice William Davis. Throughout the day, panellists and delegates engaged in discussions and presentations addressing a wide array of topics central to sentencing policy and practice.

One of the highlights was a presentation by the Rt Hon David Gauke, Chairman of the Independent Sentencing Review and former Justice Secretary. He offered insights into the Review’s priorities, including concerns over sentence inflation and its underlying causes.

A joint session featuring Prof Julian Roberts KC (Hon), Executive Director of the Sentencing Academy; Rob Allen, an independent researcher and co-founder of Justice and Prisons; and Ollie Simpson, Policy Adviser at the Office of the Sentencing Council, delved into the drivers behind sentence inflation.

The seminar also explored the impact of sentencing on victims. Her Honour Judge Amanda Rippon, Johanna Robinson (National Adviser to the Welsh Government on Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence), and Dr Jay Gormley from the University of Glasgow contributed their perspectives, offering valuable insights into how sentencing decisions affect those harmed by crime.

Dr Gormley further presented findings from two literature reviews conducted on behalf of the Sentencing Council. His talk examined the evidence behind reducing reoffending and analysed what various stakeholders – offenders, victims, the general public, and sentencers – consider effective sentencing.

The day concluded with a session led by Prof Peter Hungerford-Welch of The City Law School and Steve Wade, Head of the Office of the Sentencing Council. They addressed the statutory purposes of sentencing, discussing how these purposes are prioritised and public perceptions of their relevance.

Steve Wade, reflecting on the seminar, said:

“Effectiveness in sentencing and the causes and consequences of sentencing inflation are some of the most important topics in sentencing today. It has been an immensely useful and timely opportunity to bring together expert panellists and delegates to share their knowledge and expertise and, in doing so, broaden and strengthen our understanding of these crucial issues.”

Professor Peter Hungerford-Welch added:

“It was a great pleasure and honour for The City Law School to host this seminar. It provided an important opportunity to bring together academics, practitioners and the judiciary to discuss sentencing and its impacts at a time when sentencing is very much in the spotlight.”

A report detailing the seminar’s discussions and findings will be published soon on the Sentencing Council’s website, offering further insights into the important topics addressed during this significant event.