As the new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) comes into effect this week, which requires most non-EU travellers to register their biometric data, concerns regarding data security and privacy are escalating. SmartSearch, a digital compliance expert, has highlighted the importance of ensuring that consumers retain control over their personal information to facilitate safer travel and everyday transactions. Stuart Morris, Chief Technology Officer at SmartSearch, stated “Consumers have been signing Terms & Conditions for apps on their smartphones for years, often unwittingly giving away certain rights to their data and likeness.” This highlights the urgent need for safeguards in the age of digital identity systems.

The EES aims to replace the traditional passport-stamping process with a more efficient digital system, while tracking entries and exits within the Schengen area. This initiative is expected to enhance border security and provide critical information to EU member states. However, Morris emphasises that any biometric system must be rooted in principles of privacy, consent, and accountability. “Establishing robust and trusted identity online has arguably never been more important to combat rising levels of identity fraud, theft and financial crime— as well as improving border security,” he noted, cautioning that the public must be afforded greater control over their digital ID data.

Morris believes that through enhanced collaboration between regulators and the private sector, there can be universal acceptance of initiatives like the EES. He mentioned existing frameworks, which can help certify trusted businesses in the digital ID space, affirming that respecting privacy and individual data ownership is crucial in implementing these systems. “For example,” Morris explained, “with a digital identity framework, a first-time buyer could confirm their ID instantly with their lender, avoiding the delays of document uploads and manual checks.”

He further illustrated the practical benefits of a trustworthy digital identity by describing scenarios where efficiency could be vastly improved for users, such as small business owners using verified IDs to streamline financial processes. Nonetheless, he cautioned that these advantages hinge on the transparency and accountability of the digital ID schemes. “Without strong legal and technical safeguards, there is a risk of government overreach,” Morris warned, reinforcing the notion that systems should protect citizens from potential surveillance and coercion.

In a landscape where both identity fraud and demands on personal data security are rising sharply, Morris's call for transparency and strong safeguards resonates strongly with the growing public concern regarding digital privacy and the implications of the new EES scheme.