Thousands of victims are set to benefit from a significant expansion of the court estate aimed at eliminating lengthy delays in the justice system. Former Nightingale Courts located in Fleetwood, Telford, Chichester, and Cirencester will transition from their temporary status to become permanent fixtures, providing 11 additional courtrooms where capacity is desperately needed. The expansion encompasses a variety of cases, including criminal, family, and civil ones, ultimately enhancing the delivery of swift justice for victims.

This announcement coincides with a visit from Courts Minister, Sarah Sackman, to the site of the new London Law Courts, which is scheduled to open next year. This groundbreaking building will set a new standard for modern, transparent, and efficient justice delivery, featuring 18 state-of-the-art courtrooms capable of accommodating Crown, magistrate, and civil cases in central London.

Minister for Courts Sarah Sackman KC MP emphasised the importance of this change, stating, "This marks a new chapter for these courts. We're ending the Nightingale era and making a lasting investment in justice." She further added that "The permanent courtrooms, as part of our Plan for Change, will help deliver faster justice and give much-needed clarity to victims and the staff who serve them."

With the transition of these former Nightingale Courts to permanent status, they will become eligible for future investments and modernisation improvements. This will enhance infrastructure and ensure courts are equipped for the latest technology, ultimately speeding up processes and improving experiences for all court users.

The recent shift signifies the end of the Nightingale Courts initiative, which saw the establishment of temporary courtrooms in unconventional locations like hotels and conference centres during the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain judicial functions. At its peak in July 2021, 60 temporary courtrooms were operational.

In 2023 alone, the UK Government is investing £148.5 million in repairing and upgrading courts throughout England and Wales, targeting existing maintenance issues to reduce delays caused by aging infrastructure and improve conditions for court users. In addition to investing in the court estate, funding for Crown Courts has increased significantly, allowing for a record 111,250 sitting days in the current financial year, which translates into more hearings and accelerated justice.

Future reforms are on the horizon, as the Deputy Prime Minister has announced a comprehensive package aimed at reducing Crown Court caseloads, designed to take effect when parliamentary time allows.