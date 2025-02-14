expands energy team

Giemajner focuses on project finance, advising on the structuring, financing and delivery of international energy, infrastructure and natural resources projects. He has worked on multi-billion-dollar pathfinder projects involving renewable energy, hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, biomass, power, waste, mining and infrastructure, with significant experience in cross-border financings in emerging markets.

Hardwick advises on the design, construction and operation of high-value and complex energy and infrastructure projects, along with the full range of commercial contracts underpinning them. He has extensive experience in structuring EPC and EPCM arrangements, as well as other multi-contract construction delivery solutions in the energy transition, mining, commodities, and industrial and processing plant sectors, spanning Europe and emerging markets including Africa and South America.

Nadia Cinti is also joining the firm’s London office as counsel, advising on complex energy, infrastructure and natural resources projects globally. All three join from Akin Gump.

Dan Feldman, leader of the firm’s Energy industry team, said with the successful projects and energy practice they have built and impressive array of experience handling and financing first-of-a-kind deals around the world, Dan and Matt will be great assets to our team, providing synergies with many of our existing clients as well as new opportunities for others. Dan and Matt are ambitious, entrepreneurial and focused on building, which make them a great fit both for our Energy industry team and our London office more broadly as we continue to grow with top talent in the City and globally. Nadia is an exceptional senior lawyer whose addition will provide further depth and capability.

Giemajner added we are excited about the opportunity to contribute to King & Spalding’s stellar global projects and energy platform. The depth of talent and the firm’s experience of genuine mega-projects is hard to find and will help us as we expand the service we provide to our clients. 2025 is a key year for the energy industry, and K&S has been at the forefront of all aspects of the industry so has a great advantage, including in key future technologies such as large-scale renewables, hydrogen, battery systems and nuclear. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to help clients usher in the next era of energy investments.

Hardwick said the ambition and reputation of King & Spalding in the energy sector is second to none, and we are excited to be part of a further expansion of the team in London. Dan and I see this as the start of a very exciting period in our careers and for the energy sector more generally.