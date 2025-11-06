The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) is actively seeking additional providers to deliver services in the Housing and Debt and Welfare Benefits Categories of Law under the anticipated 2024 Standard Civil Contract. This initiative targets several key areas including Barnsley, Cheshire, and the City of Kingston upon Hull, among others. The programme not only aims to enhance legal aid availability but also strives to ensure that these vital services reach those who need them most.

Organisations interested in this opportunity can achieve participation by either obtaining a new 2024 Contract that authorises them to conduct Housing and Debt and Welfare Benefits work or by adding an authorised Schedule to existing Contracts for Outreach Services. The LAA has set a deadline for expressions of interest, inviting applicants to submit their requests by 5pm on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The LAA anticipates awarding these contracts or schedules promptly once the verification process concludes. The agency has made clear that interested organisations do not need to be current holders of the 2024 Standard Civil Contract to respond, though the application processes will vary depending on the applicants' existing authorisation status. "Organisations already holding authorisation under the Housing and Debt Contract or other Categories of Law will have different application requirements," the LAA specified.

The deadline for completed applications, specifically for those who already hold the 2024 Standard Civil Contract, has been set for 5pm on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. For organisations that do not currently hold a 2024 contract, a full tender submission will be necessary to partake in this important endeavour.

For those interested in stepping forward to contribute to legal support in these critical domains, it is essential to act swiftly and follow the outlined next steps to ensure they do not miss this opportunity for collaboration and service expansion within the legal aid framework.