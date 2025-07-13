Law firms in the UK are grappling with a severe and often unseen financial and health crisis, fueled by chronic stress leading to high staff turnover and deteriorating employee health. The latest findings from the wellbeing consultancy Authentically Speaking show that, on average, small to medium-sized legal firms incur costs of £315,000 due to staff attrition alone, with every leaver costing these firms over £36,000 in losses. For larger firms, these costs can soar beyond £1 million annually. Solicitor and mental health advocate Hannah Beko, who spearheaded the research, pointed out, “The fact is that we live in a non-stop, high-pressure world, and few understand that better than those of us in the legal profession.”

The troubling statistics indicate that UK law firms experience an average staff turnover rate of 20%, equating to about 30 leavers per year in a typical 150-person firm. This figure significantly surpasses the UK average turnover rate of around 16%, as reported by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). Even as many firms are beginning to adopt a more proactive stance on staff wellbeing, Beko cautions against what she calls wellbeing burnout. She explains, “It is encouraging that firms are taking wellbeing seriously, but prescribing employees who are already overloaded a strict diet of meditation, office yoga and daily exercise can end up just piling more on their plate.”

Beko adds that many employees view the emphasis on wellness as another obligation, which can result in a cycle of fear, failure, and self-doubt. “This is more than just a financial issue, it’s killing people,” she warns, highlighting the alarming implications of chronic unmanaged stress. She emphasises the serious repercussions that such stress has on mental health conditions, and even physical health problems like heart attacks and strokes. “I speak to people every day for whom stress has derailed their careers, torn apart their relationships, and led to long periods of severe ill health.”

To address these challenges, Authentically Speaking has launched the Rest, Restore and Rise programme, designed specifically for legal professionals currently experiencing or at risk of burnout. Grounded in evidence-based psychological methods, the initiative is inspired by Beko's personal journey through chronic stress and burnout, which ultimately culminated in a crisis. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “I had what many would consider a successful life: partnership at an international firm, a dream home and an amazing family – but I was burning out to the point of total collapse.”

It was only after seeking to understand the root causes of her stress that she was able to effect change and develop initiatives to assist others in similar situations. Since its inception in 2016, Authentically Speaking has made significant strides in providing coaching and resources for thousands of lawyers and has become a valued contributor to industry events and publications.