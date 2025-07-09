Nicola Rawlinson-Weller, a lawyer at Enable Law, has received the prestigious title of Solicitor of the Year in the Devon and Somerset Law Society Legal Awards for her outstanding commitment to supporting bereaved parents. She has played a significant role in assisting families affected by medical negligence during pregnancy, enabling them to turn their personal tragedies into positive changes in healthcare. The award recognises her emotional intelligence and community leadership, which were highlighted by the independent panel of judges who commended her exceptional ability to combine technical skill with compassionate advocacy. “Nicola demonstrates a rare ability to combine technical mastery with compassionate advocacy and innovation,” the judges stated.

Following her recognition, Nicola emphasised her deep gratitude, saying, “I am hugely honoured to have won such a prestigious award, and it is very humbling to have my work around baby loss recognised by my legal peers.” She acknowledged the inspiration she draws from the clients she represents, referring to them as “truly inspirational in the way that, in heartbreaking circumstances, they not only seek justice for their babies but also aim to put right wrongs.”

Her successful advocacy has resulted in substantial improvements in bereavement care, including obtaining apologies from NHS Trust leaders and amending local guidelines to better support families. After the awards ceremony held at the University of Exeter's Great Hall, Nicola expressed her passion for the work carried out at Enable Law. She stated, “I feel really passionate about the work we do at Enable Law to support people through their darkest days, seek accountability, get answers, move forward and aim to change things for the better so other parents are less likely to experience the trauma of baby loss.”

Outside of her professional achievements, Nicola is actively involved in volunteer work with baby loss charities, including Aching Arms and Towards Tomorrow Together, and has contributed to developing training resources for bereavement counsellors in association with the Maypole Project. Rob Antrobus, Head of Enable Law, remarked on Nicola’s character, saying, “Nicola has a gentle and kind nature that lends itself to being perfectly placed to help parents navigate a way through emotionally taxing, frequently challenging and very complicated cases.”

He added, “The huge amount of positive feedback we get from the mums and dads that Nicola represents says it all about what a great lawyer and how tenacious Nicola is.” Nicola Rawlinson-Weller’s recognition not only highlights her individual accomplishments but also underscores the impact of her work on the wider community for families experiencing baby loss.